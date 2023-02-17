Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after the last Tuesday’s announcement on CPI, the FX pair is currently on a downtrend, and it is currently traded at the rate of around $1.0645. Today we could expect it to be traded below its resistance level which is located at around $1.07-1.0720, whereas its support level is located at around $1.0630.

