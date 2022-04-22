Data confirmed yesterday that inflation in the Eurozone advanced to 7.4%, a tick lower than the 7.5% expected by analysts. Yet the German producer prices jumped more than 30% year-on-year in March, the fastest rise in 73 years.
Although Christine Lagarde promised gradual tightening at the latest European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, the hawkish comments from the other members hint that the ECB may not wait too long before raising the interest rates to tame inflation. The hawkish shift in ECB expectations suggests that the upside risks are building for the euro.
Jerome Powell, on the other hand, said yesterday that a 50bp hike is on the table for the May FOMC meeting, and hinted that the Fed may get even more aggressive in next meetings.
US equities lost on hawkish Fed comments. Earnings is the only thing that could reverse the selloff. Next week, Meta, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon will go to the earnings confessional. Investors will also watch the US LNG company EQT, the Chinese EV maker Nio, Ford, FirstSolar and Warner Bros Discovery earnings last week.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
