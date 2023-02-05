In this week’s Live from the Vault, the hedge fund expert and author of the Mining Stock Journal, Dave Kranzler, joins Andrew Maguire to discuss the potential effects of pricing silver in gold grams, gauging the chances for the silver squeeze to unfold.
As more Eastern and Gulf region countries consider settling global oil and commodity trades using alternative currencies, the two industry leaders debate the power of tokenised, allocated gold in shaking the dollar-based monetary regime.
Timestamps
- 00:00 Start
- 02:15 What has unfolded since November in the gold market?
- 04:25 Gold and silver importation across the Eastern Hemisphere
- 06:45 How much gold in China ends up unreported?
- 08:35 About Germany trying to inspect gold held in custody by the Fed
- 10:25 The asymmetric nature of Basel III-compliant deliverable contract
- 12:45 Tokenised physical gold - that’s a big thing!
- 16:10 Exchanging gold for oil: it is already happening!
- 17:25 Weaponising the dollar & keeping metals out of the mainstream media
- 23:30 Elon Musk questions what people thought was just a conspiracy theory
- 25:05 What is interesting is when you price silver in gold grammes…
- 30:00 There is a huge potential here for a short squeeze!
- 32:35 Is the Eastern Hemisphere where most of the drain on the LBMA is gone?
- 34:50 The real liquidity is even thinner than in March 2020…
- 36:30 Dave shares where to find great investment opportunities
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
