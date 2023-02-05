In this week’s Live from the Vault, the hedge fund expert and author of the Mining Stock Journal, Dave Kranzler, joins Andrew Maguire to discuss the potential effects of pricing silver in gold grams, gauging the chances for the silver squeeze to unfold.

As more Eastern and Gulf region countries consider settling global oil and commodity trades using alternative currencies, the two industry leaders debate the power of tokenised, allocated gold in shaking the dollar-based monetary regime.

Timestamps