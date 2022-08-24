Outlook: We await July durables this morning to confirm or refute yesterday’s awful PMI’s. Analysts project that the top headline number will be okay on aircraft and weapon sales. Last month, new orders rose 1.9% m/m and orders for non-defense capital goods ex-aircraft, considered “core” orders, a proxy for capital investment sentiment, rose 0.5%, the same as in May. One forecast has core orders up only 0.3% in July. Realistically, to judge the economy, this is the number we should be looking at.

For what it’s worth, the consensus forecast for the headline number is 0.8% (from 1.9% in June) and Trading Economics forecasts 0.6%. See the 5-year chart. This can be a variable series and most economists would warn against making heavy decisions on it. Indeed, durables wax and wane as a market influence—sometimes yes, sometimes no. This time durables are positioned specifically to confirm coming recession or to offset the recessionary implications of the PMI’s. The question becomes whether it’s strong enough.

Note we get another Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate today. The last one (Aug 17) had 1.6% for Q3 growth. Durables is not the capital investment metric the Atlanta Fed uses but it’s known for tracking real private capital spending.

As we complain perhaps too often, rate differentials (that are supposed to be the top influence on currencies) are not always getting the job done. And expectations of upcoming rates don’t always perform, either. Here is an update of a Bloomberg chart selected by the Daily Shot, which has good taste in charts. The market is back to expecting 75 bp in September.

So why did this sentiment not support the dollar yesterday? The only answer is that sentiment is fickle. Traders wanted to take profit and/or ride the correction bandwagon. To be fair, they were also tracking the 10-year, which started out nicely over 3% but slid to 2.995% on the morning data releases by mid-morning before recovering into the close. In addition, the more sensitive 2-year crashed to 3.276% (from 3.32%) right after release of the PMI’s but has now recovered to 3.323% at 7:30 am ET. In each case those dips seem like a piddly small amount but they do roughly track the currency moves.

But probably the take-away should be that the dollar recovered and fairly quickly from the data-driven dip, and as far as we can tell, the consensus remains for the dollar to stay on track for more gains and the euro and sterling to remain on track for more losses. Note that there are some divergences between the S&P PMI’s and the ISM versions, but we have to wait to Sept 1 to get the next ISM manufacturing data.

The Jackson Hole symposium begins tomorrow with no real surprises expected. Fed chief Powell speaks on Friday and is thought to want to sound aggressively hawkish, but may not need to. And a dissident voice is Goldman Sachs chief economist Hatzius, who told the press (Bloomberg) that Powell “will lay out a case for slowing the pace of rate hikes.” He won’t be specific, but may mention the risk of over-tightening. If Hatzius is right, Powell will be accused of sucking up to the stock market.

Yesterday Minneapolis Fed Kashkari affirmed the traditional Fed hands-off stance toward the dollar, which belongs to the Treasury, but agreed that a strong dollar brings down the price of imports, which is obvious and not especially useful.

We still say the cost of energy in all its forms is the ultimate driver of a lot of the inflation and the prospect for recession. Solar and wind have been failing to meet their goals, so what about nuclear? The FT reports Japan wants to restart shuttered nuclear sources of energy in the face of immediate danger of blackouts. Ten have been given permission to re-open to raise the share of nuclear of total energy from 6% to 10%. The goal is 20-22% by 2030 mostly from restarting but later, also by building some of the new-technology nuclear plants, something PM Kishida is hinting at—and public opinion is starting to accept, Fukushima notwithstanding. “According to a poll by Nikkei in late March, 53 per cent of respondents said they would support restart of nuclear reactors if their safety can be assured, the highest proportion since the 2011 nuclear disaster.”

Safety is, of course, the paramount consideration. After Three Mile Island, Chernobyl and Fukushima, plus all the other near-misses that we don’t know about, the public everywhere is leery of nuclear. But everyone is also fed up with Middle Easterners with medieval social practices running the energy show. At a guess, loss of confidence in government generally and especially in the US will delay many a nuclear plan.

And yet, as Bloomberg reports, in the US “Some 20 million people in the US—about 1 in 6 American homes have fallen behind on their utility bills. It is, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, the most severe crisis the group has ever documented. Underpinning those numbers is a blistering surge in electricity prices, propelled by the soaring cost of natural gas.” In Europe, governments are giving subsidies to households, as we reported yesterday. So far we are not hearing of anything like that in the US. But just wait. Note that we get the EIA inventory report today. Durables will run the show, but it looks like we will have to start following inventories again.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!