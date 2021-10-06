Natural Gas prices have been on a tear this year, surging more than 350% to hit their highest level in eight years.

As the global energy crisis intensifies across China, Europe and U.S – Natural Gas prices have continued to blast through fresh record highs almost daily.

Natural Gas prices have soared more than 8-fold over the past 12 months, with the benchmark futures contract now trading at the Oil equivalent price of over $230 a barrel.

The good news for traders is this rally shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

As winter approaches and most of the world starts to turn on their heaters, the squeeze will almost likely intensify – pushing the entire energy complex higher, including Crude Oil.

Currently, Crude Oil prices are trading at their highest since 2018, above $80 a barrel – up over 300% from their 2020 lows.

As Natural Gas prices continue to rise, that will enviably force businesses to switch to Crude products for their power, which could add more than 900,000 barrels to daily Oil demand.

Goldman Sachs predicts Oil prices will hit the $90 – $100 a barrel mark by year-end, while Citigroup has more than doubled its Natural Gas price forecast for Q4, 2021.

Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions: