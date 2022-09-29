US Dollar: Dec '22 USD is Up at 113.170.

Energies: Nov '22 Crude is Up at 82.51.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 57 ticks and trading at 126.00.

Indices: The Dec '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 160 ticks Lower and trading at 3692.00.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1654.00. Gold is 160 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Aussie and Nikkei exchanges which are Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.

Possible challenges to traders today

Final GDP is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Final GDP Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. Major.

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. Major

FOMC Member Bullard Speaks at 9:30 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major.

FOMC Member Mester Speaks at 1 PM EST. Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract is also Dec' 22. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/28/22

S&P - Dec 2022 - 9/28/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the indices a Neutral bias as we didn't see any semblance of correlation Wednesday morning, hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Upside as the Dow closed 549 points Higher and the other traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Finally, the markets experienced an Upside Day as the Dow traded Higher by over 500 points and the other indices veered to the Upside as well. The economic news reported yesterday didn't really move the markets, this could have been short covering taken place or the Smart Money finally decided that it was time to go Higher. Will this trend continue? Only time will tell but today we have Final GDP which is Major as well as Unemployment Claims. Hopefully this can keep the markets moving in the right direction.