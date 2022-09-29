Outlook: Today we get the German inflation data, expected to be dire (the consensus is 9.4%) and in the US, initial jobless claims, core PCE, personal consumption and GDP. Core PCE is going to be the headline of the day. Last time is was 4.6% when 4.7% had been forecast. Note this is still well above yields, let alone Fed funds (ref Taylor rule). It’s always possible that lousy US data will dent the dollar. But we expect personal consumption to remain robust and in the end, the consumer is two-thirds of the economy, so maybe not.

Reuters has a headline including the words “dysfunction and intervention.” We had the BoJ intervening in FX because of bond policy. Next was the Bank of England intervening to offset the negative implications (and political response) of an unfunded budget—an exaggerated response to a £45 billion tax cut proposal in a £2.2 trillion economy (cited as about 2% of GDP). Note that both parties are digging in their heels—Japan is sticking to the bond cap and PM Truss is sticking to the tax cut.

Does that mean we are still on the cliffedge of crisis? The Reuters analyst says “a note of caution for all major central banks about the limits of tightening…. Others assume this is an idiosyncratic British event, with recessionary implications that have seen the UK yield curve between 2 years and 30 years invert this week for the first time since the banking crash of 2008. While 30-year gilt yields steadied just below 4% on Thursday after their 100bp swoon the previous day, the pound was sliding again and UK midcap stocks dropped.”

So, the question today is whether central banks get spooked by wild bond market gyrations and pull in their horns on hiking—or double down. Credit Suisse expects the BoE to hike by 100 bp in Nov and to continue aggressively from 2.25% to 4.5% by early 2023. That means another 75 bp in December plus the commitment to continue hiking until inflation is under control. “The hikes will be justified by forecasts showing inflation is to stay above the Bank of England's target in 2023 and fall back to 4.0% by the end of 2023.”

After a negative Q2 reading in the UK, Q3 will be negative, too, meaning the recession is already here. Poundsterlinglive.com says the Credit Suisse stance is that “The recession will be a long one, lasting through the winter and into the middle of 2023. Credit Suisse expects a peak-to-trough GDP decline of 0.7% and that GDP slows to -0.2% in 2023 from 3.4% in 2022. ‘Fiscal support, excess consumer savings of 9.5% of GDP, and a tight labour market are likely to reduce the severity of the downturn.’”

Similarly, the horde of Fed officials continues to trumpet hikes and more hikes in the US, so get used to it. We don’t have a direct response to yesterday’s events and may not get one, perhaps implying the Fed considers a day or two of bizarrely big moves to be an aberration and a kind of taper tantrum. It seems unthinkable that the Fed would intervene like the Bank of England—doesn’t it?

Tidbit: The Economist reported yesterday that “Officials in Kazakhstan said around 98,000 Russians have crossed their shared border since Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation. Last week Mr Putin declared that around 300,000 men were needed on the frontline of his war in Ukraine; some 250,000 have since left Russia.”

The FT summarizes a theme—disproportionate calling up of minorities in the far reaches of Russia for cannon fodder, groups with names like Tuvan, Buryat, Sakha, Kalmyk, Dagestani and Chechens. Without any training, these conscripts have a higher death rate. Some are resentful (if not enough to revolt against Russia) but an older generation is proud of having served in WW II.

Tomorrow Putin is expected to declare the sham referenda in four Ukrainian provinces show the citizens want to belong to Russia, which then allows him to use nukes if this new Russia is attacked directly.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!