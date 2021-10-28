There is a lot of mixed news and an uncertain appetite in the marketplace. We saw the S&P500 coming down from an all-time-high, and Nasdaq closing perfectly flat after having traded at a fresh record for the second day in a row. Most of the optimism is due to strong corporate earnings this week, because besides that there is not much of a good news on the wire. First, there is still no deal on Biden’s spending plan, then there is news of rising Covid cases in China.
Then, we saw a collective and an aggressive repricing of the central bank expectations in the bond markets yesterday. Bond traders sold shorter term bonds and bought longer term ones, as they increased bets on a more hawkish policy stance from central banks. We have been already seeing the US 2-year yield, which was rising exponentially since the beginning of the month, hit 0.50% yesterday, while the 10 and 30-year yields plunged 7 and 10 basis points respectively. There has been a similar flattening in Canadian curve on rising expectations that the Bank of Canada (BoC) could raise interest rate as soon as April, while the first rate hike was rather expected to come in the second half of next year, and not before. And the British 30-year fell the most since March 2020.
So overall, the gap between the short and the long-term yields in some major markets plunged, and that including the German yield spread. And that’s important because, even with the European Central Bank (ECB) trying to keep cool faced with the rising inflation, investors bet on an earlier rate hike from the Europeans as well.
Today, the ECB will announce its latest verdict. But even with the rising pressure from the hawks, the FT writes that Christine Lagarde would push back on market bets of Eurozone raising rates. Yet, we know that the risks remain tilted to the hawkish side, meaning that if inflation remains strong, something has to give… and that would be the doves!
In terms of pricing, the EURUSD finds it hard attracting buyers above the 1.16 mark, yet the bears are not convinced enough to push the pair below the 1.15 either. Given the ECB hawks that have been laid back by Lagarde, and the pressure on shorter term yields, there is a higher potential for a rebound than for a decline in the medium run for the euro, but today, Lagarde will certainly do her best to push back the bets of a rate hike, and that could weigh on the single currency in the immediate future.
There is one place the inflation expectations remain low and that’s Japan. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its policy unchanged and said that the inflation will likely remain below the 2% target for at least two more years and they said they delay the stimulus withdrawal. What a dream statement for Lagarde! But, the inflation situation is not brilliant in Europe unfortunately: eurozone inflation reached 3.4% in September and is forecast to hit a new 13-year high of 3.7% in October.
On the energy front, we saw a stronger than expected build in oil inventories in the US last week. The latest EIA data showed that the US oil inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels last week, twice as much as the expectation of a 2-million barrel rise, and the data got the bears up and trading. The barrel of US crude fell sharply below the $82 mark, but the price should rebound as fast as it tanked, given the strong positive momentum, which is backed by strong fundamental factros such as rising global demand and tight supply.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1600 ahead of ECB, US GDP
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range around 1.1600 amid a cautious market mood and firmer US dollar. US Treasury yields rebound from weekly lows amid global tightening spree. ECB policy decision, US GDP hold the key.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 amid Brexit woes, ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3750, despite the uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. BOE rate hike calls renew on reduced bond issuance in Budget 2021. US GDP awaited.
XAU/USD key levels to watch as US yield curve flattens
Gold price consolidates the two-day recovery, as the US yield curve flattens.All eyes on Thursday’s critical ECB and US GDP data for the next big move in gold.
SHIB eyes 76% bull run after exploding to new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has witnessed an astronomical rally, as it surged over 200% since October 23. The prevailing chart pattern suggests a bullish projection of a 400% bull run.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Gold stays fragile barring a negative surprise Premium
US economy is widely expected to lose momentum in Q3. Fed policymakers are unlikely to change their tapering outlook. Gold bears look to retain control following the failed attempt to hold above $1,800.