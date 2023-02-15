Share:

Gold

Looking at Gold’s chart, we can see that the precious metal dropped to the lowest level of the past month at around $1,842 after yesterday’s announcement of higher-than-expected inflation in US, translated to more interest rate hikes which made the USD stronger.

Today, we could expect it to test its support level at around $1,830 where a technical upward reaction should be expected towards its resistance level at around $1,855.