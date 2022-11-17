Gold tests & holds important Fibonacci & 2 year trend line resistance at 1785/90.
Silver we do have a sell signal after a new high & significantly lower close yesterday. I am watching for a small head & shoulders pattern to form on the short term charts for confirmation.
WTI Crude December remains in a volatile sideways trend. Impossible to read day to day as we are up one day, down the next day.
Daily analysis
Gold could be on the turn after a very fast $170 rally in just 2 weeks as we test important Fibonacci & 2 year trend line resistance at 1785/90. No sell signal yet but I feel we are due for a correction to the downside. A break below 1768 today should be confirmation of a move towards 1755 & support at 1750/45 for profit taking on shorts.
Strong Fibonacci resistance at 1785/90 then further important 500 & 200 day moving average resistance at 1800/05. I think Gold will reverse from one of these 2 areas. A sustained break above 1810 is a buy signal.
Silver holding above the 200 day moving average at 2155/35 was a buy signal targeting 2220/30 which was hit yesterday with a high for the day exactly here. However prices collapsed back to the 200 day moving average at 2150/40. We can trade this 80 tick range while we wait for the next signal.
Yesterday I warned that a bounce today which holds 2200/2210 (a high for the day exactly here yesterday) & then breaks below the neck line at 2140/30 is a sell signal. So sell a break below 2130 today targeting 2115/10 & 2085/80, perhaps as far as strong support at 2050/40.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
