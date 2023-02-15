Gold made a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 1870/74 when CPI was released. Shorts worked perfectly on the immediate slide as far as 1843.
Silver outlook negative if we continue to hold below 2200 (a high for the day exactly here before a slide to 2159 yesterday).
WTI Crude April remains stuck in a wide 10 point range from $7200 up to $8200.
Daily analysis
Gold starting to break lower as we hit 1843. Holding below minor resistance at 1860 today keeps the pressure on for 1830/25. Eventually we could fall as far as 1790/80.
Minor resistance at 1859/61 could hold a rally this morning. Above 1864 however allows a recovery to strong resistance at 1870/73. Shorts need stops above 1877. A break higher however can target 1885/90.
Silver holding resistance at 2200/2220 as predicted, with a high for the day exactly here targets 2170/60 (hit yesterday with a low for the day exactly here in fact) & perhaps as far as 2135/30 today. Further losses can target the 200 day moving average at 2100/2095.
Gains are likely to be limited in the bear trend with first resistance at 2200/05. Shorts need stops above 2110. A break higher targets a sell opportunity at 2230/35. Shorts need stops above 2240.
WTI Crude first support at 7880/40 for a potential scalping opportunity. A bounce from here targets 7950. If we continue higher look for 8000/8020 before a retest of the February high at 8045/65. Bulls need a break above the 100 day moving average at 8100 to retest the January high at 8250/8290 - strong resistance at here from the 23.6% Fibonacci & the 500 day moving average. Shorts need stops above 8350. A break higher is an important buy signal.
Longs at first support at 7880/40 stop below 7800. A break lower can target strong support at 7760/20. Longs need stops below 7690.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0700, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, US data
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, closing in on 1.0700 in Wednesday's early European hours. The pair's weakness could be linked to the US Dollar’s broad gains, backed by the risk-off mood despite the sluggish Treasury yields. Eyes on US Retail Sales and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD consolidates losses near 1.2100 on soft UK CPI, US data eyed
GBP/USD is consolidating losses near 1.2100 in the European session on Wednesday. The UK's ONS reported that the annual CPI declined to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December and caused Pound Sterling to lose its footing. US Retail Sales coming up next.
Gold touches its lowest level since January, remains vulnerable
Gold price languishes near its lowest level since January amid sustained US Dollar buying. Tuesday’s US CPI reaffirms Fed’s hawkish outlook and underpins the greenback. Recession fears weigh on investors’ sentiments and could lend some support to Gold price.
Elon Musk’s tweet triggers rally in Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins Dogecoin and Floki
Elon Musk tweeted a picture of his dog Floki, posing as the CEO of social media giant Twitter. The tweet fueled a bullish sentiment among Shiba-Inu-themed crypto holders, triggering a rally in these tokens.
FX and yields at the wake of the US CPI
Looking at the market pricing, you could’ve hardly guessed, but yesterday’s US inflation report was not brilliant. On a monthly basis, the headline inflation ticked higher from 0.1% to 0.5% as expected.