Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended.

Looks likely we are forming a bear flag on the short-term charts, meaning eventually we will break lower.

Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week.

We are holding the most important support of the week at 2210/00 but with only a small bounce for scalpers.

WTI Crude April higher for the 3rd day yesterday.

Daily analysis

Gold crashed almost $100 from Wednesday's high in just 2 days leaving a brutal bull trap for those who bought in to longs over the past 3 weeks (& did not take the profit).

Further losses look highly likely with a break below minor support at 1855/50 acting as the sell signal to target 1830/25. Eventually we could fall as far as 1790/80.

Shorts at 1882/85 worked perfectly with a high for the day exactly here again yesterday. Today we can try this again with stop above 1890. A break higher however can target 1896/98.

Silver holding the most important support of the week at 2210/00 perfectly so far. A low for the day exactly here yesterday but longs need stops below 2185. A break lower is a sell signal & sees 2200/2220 act as resistance to target 2170/60 & 2135/30.

Longs at 2210/00 can target resistance at 2260/70 for profit taking (7 points below here yesterday). Shorts need stops above 2280. Strong resistance at 2300/2310. Shorts need stops above 2320.

WTI Crude continues higher through 7720/50 as predicted to resistance at 7840/80 with a high for the day exactly here in fact. Shorts need stops above 7910. A break higher can target the February high at 7940/70 then 8020/40.

Shorts at 7840/80 can target 7720/00 for profit taking. A low for the morning is possible but longs need stops below 7670. A break lower targets 7620/00.