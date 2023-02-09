Gold bearish engulfing candle on the daily chart & then the weekly chart suggested the 3-month rally in Gold just ended.
Looks likely we are forming a bear flag on the short-term charts, meaning eventually we will break lower.
Silver huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart is a sell signal as we take out all the candles for the 7 weeks last week.
We are holding the most important support of the week at 2210/00 but with only a small bounce for scalpers.
WTI Crude April higher for the 3rd day yesterday.
Daily analysis
Gold crashed almost $100 from Wednesday's high in just 2 days leaving a brutal bull trap for those who bought in to longs over the past 3 weeks (& did not take the profit).
Further losses look highly likely with a break below minor support at 1855/50 acting as the sell signal to target 1830/25. Eventually we could fall as far as 1790/80.
Shorts at 1882/85 worked perfectly with a high for the day exactly here again yesterday. Today we can try this again with stop above 1890. A break higher however can target 1896/98.
Silver holding the most important support of the week at 2210/00 perfectly so far. A low for the day exactly here yesterday but longs need stops below 2185. A break lower is a sell signal & sees 2200/2220 act as resistance to target 2170/60 & 2135/30.
Longs at 2210/00 can target resistance at 2260/70 for profit taking (7 points below here yesterday). Shorts need stops above 2280. Strong resistance at 2300/2310. Shorts need stops above 2320.
WTI Crude continues higher through 7720/50 as predicted to resistance at 7840/80 with a high for the day exactly here in fact. Shorts need stops above 7910. A break higher can target the February high at 7940/70 then 8020/40.
Shorts at 7840/80 can target 7720/00 for profit taking. A low for the morning is possible but longs need stops below 7670. A break lower targets 7620/00.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
