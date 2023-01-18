Gold
Looking at GOLD’s chart, we can see that the precious metal passed the resistance level of $1900’s, reach its peak at around $1928, and then corrected back to just below $1900 before reaching the current price of around $1911.
Today, if it manages to hold the price above its support level at $1900, then we should expect it to re-test the resistance level at around $1930, otherwise it could drop towards its next support level at around $1875.
