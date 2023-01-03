Gold

Looking at Gold’s chart, we can see that after it peaked at around $1850, it is currently traded at around $1837 with a possible correction towards its support level at around $1800-1820. If it is able to hold above the level of $1800, then it could re-test its resistance level at around $1850 with a possibility to break through it, otherwise it should further drop towards its next support level at around $1780.