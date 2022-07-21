Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the precious metal is currently traded close to its support level at around 1.1957. If it will be able to hold its rate above that level, then we could expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around 1.2050 otherwise it should fall towards its support level at around 1.19.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.