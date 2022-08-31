GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that it has been in a downward trend, and yesterday it fell to the lowest level of 1.1620 whereas currently it is traded at the rate of around 1.1680. If this upward reaction continues, then we could expect it to rise towards its resistance level at around 1.1730 and if it will be able to pass it then it should approach its next resistance level at around 1.1770.
