GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that after the last Tuesday’s announcement on CPI, the FX pair is in a downtrend, and currently it is flirting with the level of $1.20.
Today, we should expect a clear direction after the announcement of the UK’s PMI. Currently, the support level is located at around $1.1990 with the resistance level being at around $1.21, and depending on the announcement, it could either test and break through the level of $1.21, with the possibility to approach the next resistance level at around $1.2170, or to test the next support level at around $1.1930.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
