Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that it is traded above the level of 1.16, close to its resistance level which is located at around 1.1630. Today, if it passes that level, we could see it approaching its next resistance level at around the range of 1.17-1.1720. On the other hand, it should fall back to test its support level at around 1.1550.

