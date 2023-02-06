Looking at GBPUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair has dropped to the current rate of around $1.2063 after the Friday’s announcement of the unemployment rate and the non-farm payrolls , which signal more rate hikes to come. If it holds above its support level today, which is located at around $1.2020, then today we could expect it to climb towards its resistance level at around $1.2150.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.