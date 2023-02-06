GBP/USD
Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has dropped to the current rate of around $1.2063 after the Friday’s announcement of the unemployment rate and the non-farm payrolls, which signal more rate hikes to come. If it holds above its support level today, which is located at around $1.2020, then today we could expect it to climb towards its resistance level at around $1.2150.
