GBP/USD

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can that it is trying to break through its resistance level at around the rate of 1.1595, being higher from its lowest level of around 1.1420 occurred in the past two days.

Today, if this upward pace continues, we could expect it to approach its next resistance level which is located at around just above the rate of 1.17, otherwise it should fall backwards towards its support level at around 1.15.