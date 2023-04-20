Share:

Outlook: Today we get the April Philly Fed business survey, weekly jobless claims, and March existing home sales. We also get the ECB minutes, but that tends not to go anywhere. In addition, Fed speakers includes Waller, Bowman, Logan, Mester, Harker and Bostic—yikes. The silent period ahead of the May policy meeting begins this weekend.

Analysts may try to make hay out of jobless claims (up a bit on various bases) and existing home sales (still falling but at a lesser pace). Others will like the Conference Board leading indicators. One report says the rate of decline is well over 5% since last Oct, and that generally means recession. We say phooey to that. Again, multiplying out data from a smaller timeframe to get a bigger number is an age-old trick to make whatever point you want to make.

So is adding so much time to the x-axis that a significant move gets swallowed. To a certain extent, that’s what we see in the Yardeni charts pub › ecoindlei.pdf). They are still nicely clean. Also nice is the Philly Fed’s national leading indicators reported by the St. Louis Fed (got that?). Shorter timeframe, same outcome.

We expected newish Chicago Fed Pres Goolsbee to get headlines today after speaking last evening, but no. We did find an interview in which he says “My message is: be prudent, be patient. The tightening of credit conditions, if they happen in a — doesn’t even have to be a credit crunch, and for sure, it doesn’t have to be a financial crisis. If banks are pulling back, it behooves us to pay attention to the data and ask, “How much of our normal monetary policy job is getting done for us by the credit conditions?”

Goolsbee also said he would watch inflation ex-housing on the month-to-month basis, not wages (which lag prices). This recovery cycle is like no other, and so confusing as all get-out. He also said he knows he has to be careful about a casual speaking style that gives ulcers to the staff.

Keeping track of comments from the various Fed Govs is a full-time job. We have a majority saying “it ain’t over yet” and implying the May hike might not be the last, either (Williams), alongside others, perhaps Goolsbee, saying caution is called for because of lags and the possibility of a credit crunch.

We noted that Bloomberg selected the gloomiest possible interpretation of the Beige Book, saying the economy is stalling and credit is tightening. But in the “Overall Economic Activity” component, 9 Districts reported no or only slight change. Three reported modest growth. Let’s not ignore the Atlanta Fed GDPNow for Q1 at a steady 2.5%.

Forecast: Uncertainty and resulting lack of momentum in the FX market is a reflection of the monetary policy uncertainty. More than one Fed Gov has said recession later this year depends in large part on whether a credit crunch emerges—and there is hardly any evidence of that yet. And anyway, how do you tell the difference between a normal/customary tightening of credit after a series of unprecedented hikes and a “crunch”? Presumably we will know it when we see it. The uncertainty is all too visible today in the euro, which may well try patience to somewhere around 1.0918, the B band bottom and hand-drawn support. But we continue to think a correction favoring the dollar still has the higher probability.

Tidbit: Over a week late, the FT editorial board finally admits that Lula’s trashing the reserve currency status of the dollar was wrong on the history and economics.

Given there is no viable alternative to replace it, rumours of the dollar’s decline are exaggerated. This means the biggest risk to the currency could ultimately come from unforced errors. Bolstering confidence in the US financial system after recent banking turmoil and, above all, averting a debt ceiling crisis are vital. It is important to guard against complacency; after all, Britain’s pound sterling was the dominant currency once.

Tidbit: The FT reports a bombshell—overnight, Australian Treasurer Chalmers announced a reorganization of the Reserve Bank to divvy off the rate setting section from the main herd, thus removing any political influence. At issue is (mostly) transparency and communication. “Philip Lowe, RBA governor, had indicated in 2020 that the central bank did not expect to raise rates until 2024 before it did so for 10 consecutive months starting in May, pausing only last month.

“The about-face left thousands of mortgage holders with sharply rising payments after rates jumped from 0.1 per cent to 3.6 per cent in a year and prompted Lowe to apologise for a lack of clarity in his forward guidance.”

The review found that the RBA had done a terrific job over the past 30 years, but dropped the ball in a number of recent situations, due to “a hierarchical culture of deference to senior staff, as exemplified by its response to the coronavirus pandemic.” The new board is going to contain labor representation and the government’s right to veto RBA decisions will be ended, obviously a boon to independence.

Tidbit: We see very little about the debt ceiling that is relevant to finance today, not even the bond market, let alone FX. Everyone is pretending it will just go away, as it has in other such cases. Both sides give in a little and that’s it. We suspect this time that one side will not give in a little, chiefly because it has no firm agenda in the first place and doesn’t know what it’s willing to give up. Yesterday the House speaker announced he wants to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion to next March and cut federal spending by $4.5 trillion.

That’s the stance of the radical Republicans, and the sane ones (such as Romney) are mysteriously taking a back seat. The problem is likely to persist past the 11th hour and we could have a couple of days with owners of Treasuries giving the US some breathing room—how embarrassing. Realistically, the Treasury is not going to issue a $1 trillion platinum coin or any other wild and woolly remedy, chiefly because they are sane. Nobody knows how it will end. One ending, down the road, is losing the 2024 elections by even more than they are setting themselves up for now. 4/20.

