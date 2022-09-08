US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 109.735.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Down at 81.56.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Up 3 ticks and trading at 133.24.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 2 ticks Lower and trading at 3979.50.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1730.20. Gold is 24 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading mainly Higher with the exception of the Shanghai and Hang Seng exchanges which are Lower. Currently Europe is trading Mixed.

Possible challenges to traders today

Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Speaks at 9:10 AM EST. Major.

Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 11 AM EST. This is Major.

Consumer Credit is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 11:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 11:30 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 11:30 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/07/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/07/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all the instruments we use for correlation purposes were trading Higher Wednesday morning, hence the Neutral or Mixed bias. The markets veered to the Upside with the Dow trading 436 points Higher, and the other indices traded Higher as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market

Commentary

Yesterday when we viewed the markets, we saw all the instruments that we use for Market Correlation purposes pointed in one direction: Up. Now I have nothing against the instruments or the markets advancing but whenever you have the situation where all instruments are pointed Higher or conversely pointed Lower; you don't have market correlation, hence the Neutral bias. The markets veered to the Upside finally with all the exchanges closing Higher. Now today we have Fed Chair Powell speaking and we hope he can maintain the Upward stance.