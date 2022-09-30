EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after the FX pair broke through its resistance level at around 0.9740, it jumped above the level of 0.98, and currently, it is traded at around 0.9830. its next resistance level is located at around 0.9840 and if it will be able to pass it then the rate will continue rising otherwise it should retreat back to the level of 0.9760.

EURUSD

