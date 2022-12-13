Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is being traded at around $1.055, showing recovering signs from the level of $1.05. Its resistance level is located at around $1.0580 and its support level at around $1.05. Today we could expect the rate to be traded at that level until the announcement of the CPI at 15:30 (GMT+2) where the direction will be clear based on the actual CPI.

