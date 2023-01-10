EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair gained a significant value after the cooler USD data announced on Friday and yesterday it reached the rate of around $1.0760 which is the highest for the year.

Currently it is traded at around $1.0727, coming down from the highest, and today, if the correction continues, we should expect it to approach the support level at around $1.0630 otherwise it should reach a new high for the year.