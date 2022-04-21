Spotlight on EURUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see that after the rate was held above its support level of around 1.08 twice, it started climbing towards its resistance level of around 1.09, whereas it is currently traded at 1.0858.

Today we could expect it to rise to continue towards its resistance level and if not able to break it through then we should expect the rate to fall towards its support level of around 1.0830.