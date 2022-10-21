Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that EUR lost ground against the USD and it feels at the lowest level for the week, at the current rate of 0.971. If today it will not manage to hold the rate above the level of 0.97, then we could see it dropping towards the level of 0.9640 otherwise it should upwardly react toward the level of 0.9760.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.