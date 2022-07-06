EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after breaking down the strong support of around 1.0380, it reached a new all-time low for the past years at around 1.0235, and currently, it is traded at around 1.0257. Today, if it will manage to hold its rate above the level of 1.0235, we could see an upward reaction towards its resistance level at around 1.04 otherwise it should drop to a new low level.

EURUSD

AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s

AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them. 

EUR/USD holds below 1.0200 post-FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD bottomed at a fresh two-decade low of 1.0160 on Tuesday, bouncing afterwards but holding below 1.0200. FOMC Minutes showed US policymakers are willing to become more restrictive if inflation persists. Growth forecast downwardly revised for this year and the next.

Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?

XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.

What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2

 LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.

