EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after breaking down the strong support of around 1.0380, it reached a new all-time low for the past years at around 1.0235, and currently, it is traded at around 1.0257. Today, if it will manage to hold its rate above the level of 1.0235, we could see an upward reaction towards its resistance level at around 1.04 otherwise it should drop to a new low level.