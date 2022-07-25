EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past week, it is traded between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently it is at the rate of around 1.02. If it will hold its rate above the support level of around 1.0190, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level of around 1.0230 otherwise it should fall towards its support level of around 1.0160.