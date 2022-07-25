EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past week, it is traded between the range of 1.0270 and 1.0130 whereas currently it is at the rate of around 1.02. If it will hold its rate above the support level of around 1.0190, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level of around 1.0230 otherwise it should fall towards its support level of around 1.0160.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 69.23% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds towards 1.0250 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0250, recovering ground as the US dollar meets fresh supply amid a sudden positive shift in risk sentiment. Investors shrug off global economic slowdown worries and disappointing German IFO data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.2000 amid the return of risk flows, which weigh negatively on the safe-haven US dollar. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession persist amid expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Three reasons why Ethereum Classic is a sleeping giant
Vitalik Buterin commented on Ethereum Classic and its community in his recent talk at the Ethereum Community Conference. He affirmed that ETC is the original Ethereum chain and retains the blockchain prior to the attack.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!