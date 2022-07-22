Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that yesterday had quite some volatility when Lagarde announced an interest rate hike of +0.50%, the first one after more than a decade. Today it is traded at around 1.0191 and today we should expect an upward trend of the rate towards 1.0260-1.0270.

