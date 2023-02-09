Share:

EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair dropped as USD got stronger on Friday due to the announced lower unemployment rate and higher nonfarm payrolls. FED’s Powel touted disinflation last Tuesday, which could be translated to less aggressive rate hike policy and weaker USD.

Currently the forex pair is traded at around $1.0736, and it could reach its resistance level at around $1.0760. If it is not able to pass it, then it should drop back towards its support level which is located at around $1.07, otherwise it could approach its next resistance level at around $1.08.