Spotlight on EURUSD. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s Chart, we can see the fall from the 1.05 level on the 13th of May to the 1.035 range, extending the month’s long downward trend as the dollar gains traction. It formed support at the 1.035 level and since then it managed to climb steadily to the 1.0425 range on the 17th of May and on the 18th of May it spiked upwards, reaching the 1.055 level, and reaching as high as 1.058. However, it didn’t manage to consolidate at that level, and it experienced a retraction, falling back towards the 1.045 level forming temporary support earlier in today’s session. It was last found trading in the 1.048 range.
Today we could expect a move towards and below the 1.045 the closest temporary support level.
If, however, it manages to hold on to the current range then a move towards the 1.058 closest temporary resistance level can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
