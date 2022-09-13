Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after the ECB’s announcement about fighting inflation and interest rate hikes, Euro has gained momentum, and the fx pair of EURUSD has early signs of turning to an upward trend. This is yet to be confirmed, but today we could expect it to further rise towards the level of around 1.0250.

