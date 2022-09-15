EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after the CPI’s announcement, USD has gained back its momentum and the FX pair has sharply decreased from around 1.0185 to below 1. Today, if it will manage to hold the rate above its support level which is located at around 0.9950-0.9960, then we could see it react with an upward direction to test breaking its resistance level at around 1, otherwise it should further fall towards the rate of 0.99.