Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that after spiking around the rate of $1.0925, the FX pair is currently being traded slightly below the level of $1.09, at $1.0897. If it fails to pass the resistance level at around 1.0925, then we should expect it to test its support level at around $1.0840-1.0860, where an upward reaction could be expected.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 amid mixed ECB commentary
EUR/USD has lost its traction and pulled away from the multi-month it set above 1.0900 earlier in the day. Mixed comments from European Central Bank officials regarding the rate outlook and the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the Euro's upside for the time being.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2350 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD turned south and dropped toward 1.2350 during the European trading hours on Monday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering above 3.5%, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold continues to fluctuate in tight range above $1,920
Gold price is moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,920 on Monday amid a lack of high-impact data releases. The modest rebound witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction despite the US Dollar's uninspiring performance.
Is Bitcoin bull run in jeopardy despite bullish sentiment among long-term BTC holders?
Bitcoin price witnessed increased volatility in the last seven days (since January 16) driven by a mix of factors, including trader sentiment, Bitcoin velocity, and various technical indicators, like the MVRV and RPV ratios.
The Week Ahead: US Q4 GDP, PCE, Tesla and Microsoft results
Having started the first half of last year with two successive quarters of negative GDP growth, the US economy saw a return to positive GDP growth in Q3, of 3.2%, after a late upgrade from, 2.9% at the end of last year, with personal consumption coming in at 2.3%.