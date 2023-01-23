Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that after spiking around the rate of $1.0925, the FX pair is currently being traded slightly below the level of $1.09, at $1.0897. If it fails to pass the resistance level at around 1.0925, then we should expect it to test its support level at around $1.0840-1.0860, where an upward reaction could be expected.

