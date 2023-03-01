Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is at around $1.0627 with an upward direction. Today, it could test its soft resistance level at around $1.0640 and if it is able to pass it then it should approach the next resistance level at around $1.0660-1.0680. If it fails to pass it, then it should retreat back towards the support level at around $1.0575-1.0580 and if it is not able to hold it above that level then it could further drop towards its next support level at around $1.0540.