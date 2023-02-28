Share:

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded below the level of $1.06 at around $1.0594. Today, if it manages to hold the rate above the support level of $1.0580, then we could see it above the level of $1.06 with the possibility of testing its resistance level at around $1.0620, otherwise it should drop down toward its next support level at around $1.0540.