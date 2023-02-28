Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is traded below the level of $1.06 at around $1.0594. Today, if it manages to hold the rate above the support level of $1.0580, then we could see it above the level of $1.06 with the possibility of testing its resistance level at around $1.0620, otherwise it should drop down toward its next support level at around $1.0540.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0600 amid hawkish ECB outlook
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0600 in early Europe. The pair is advancing despite resurgent US Dollar demand and a cautious mood, as sticky French and Spanish inflation data raise bets for a higher ECB peak rate. US data is next in focus.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2100 on Brexit deal optimism
GBP/USD is staging a decent comeback, closing in on the 1.2100 level, as traders continue to cheer Brexit deal-inspired optimism and the latest remarks from the UK PM Sunak. The US Dollar fades its rebound ahead of mid-tier US data. BoE-speak coming up next.
Gold: Bears in control, Federal Reserve talk and US data awaited
Gold price is back on the bear trail on Tuesday as the US Dollar re-gathers its strength across the market board. The bright metal is trading close to the round $1,800 figure, which provides immediate and psychological support.
Algorand fights FUD from $9.2 million hack, wallet provider urges users to withdraw funds
ALGO is currently battling FUD from a recent $9.2 million exploit. The foundation’s CTO John Woods assured users that the hack is not the result of an underlying issue with the protocol or the Software Development Kit (SDK).
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Focus on possible recession-related hints Premium
US Consumer Confidence is foreseen to improve to 108.5. Hotter-than-anticipated US inflation maintains a fragile market sentiment. USD Index’s positive momentum could accelerate once above 105.60.