EUR/USD

Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that the FX pair dropped from above the level of $1.07 to its support level at around $1.0530 and now it is traded at around $1.0578. Its resistance level is located around $1.0615-1.0625 and if it is not able to break through it today, then we could see it dropping below its current support level, approaching the next one at around $1.0450. On the other hand, it could approach its next resistance level at around $1.0660.