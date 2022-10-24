EUR/USD
Looking at EURUSD’s chart, we can see that EUR suddenly gained ground against the USD on Friday and it seems to hold for now. The FX pair is currently traded at around 0.9837 and if it holds the rate above the support level of 0.9830, then we should see it testing its resistance level at around 0.99 otherwise it could further drop to its next support level at around 0.9760-0.9780.
