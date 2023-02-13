Share:

Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is on a downtrend and currently it is traded at around $0.8856. Today, if it holds the rate above the support level of $0.8840-0.8850, then we should expect an increase of the rate towards its resistance level at around $0.8880, and if it is able to pass it, then it could reach its next resistance level at around $0.89-0.8915.

