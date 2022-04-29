Spotlight on EURGBP. The latest daily technical analysis by AAATrade reveals the key support and resistance levels that each of these assets is likely to reach today. Look at the charts and our market analysts’ observations below and gain a fresh perspective on trading.
EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s Chart, we can see the climb from the 0.834 range to the 0.84 range on the 22nd of April, but since then its been trading in a channel between support of 0.838 and overhead resistance of 0.846 for the remainder of the week. It was last found trading around the 0.842 range, within the trading channel’s support and resistance.
Today, we can expect a move towards the closest overhead resistance level of 0.846.
If, however, it doesn’t manage to hold to the current level then a move towards the closest support level of 0.838 can be expected.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 79.71% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
