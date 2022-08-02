EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that it has been in a downward trend with the lowest of the past 2 months to be just below the rate of 0.8350 and currently it is traded at around 0.838. There is a support level at around 0.8350-0.8360 so if today maintains its rate above that level then we could expect it to test its resistance level at around 0.84 and then its next resistance level at around 0.8425.
