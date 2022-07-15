EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that it is currently traded at the rate of around 0.8457, trying to rise towards its resistance level at around 0.8485. If it will be able to break it through, then we could expect the rate to continue rising towards its next resistance level at around 0.8530 otherwise it should fall towards its support level at around 0.8435.
