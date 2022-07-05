EUR/GBP
Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that it is currently trading at the rate of 0.8594. Having tested its resistance level at around 0.8650, we expect its rate to fall towards its support level at around 0.85. If it will be able to hold above that level, then an upward reaction could be expected otherwise it should fall further.
AUD/USD: Bulls look to 0.6850, bears eye 0.6650/80s
AUD/USD is in the hands of the bears on the long-term charts. Aussie is pressured mid-week and has been testing below 0.6800 again but has so far failed to break cleanly away despite making a fresh low for the week. Instead, the bulls moved in to take the price back to test the bear's commitments near the figure and failed to break through them.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0200 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bottomed at a fresh two-decade low of 1.0160 on Tuesday, bouncing afterwards but holding below 1.0200. FOMC Minutes showed US policymakers are willing to become more restrictive if inflation persists. Growth forecast downwardly revised for this year and the next.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
What would happen if Terra's LUNA price dips below $2
LUNA coils in a triangular fashion. Terra's LUNA price shows concerning signals, with bears targeting $1.00. Still, being an early seller is ill-advised.
