Looking at EURGBP’s chart, we can see that it is currently trading at the rate of 0.8594. Having tested its resistance level at around 0.8650, we expect its rate to fall towards its support level at around 0.85. If it will be able to hold above that level, then an upward reaction could be expected otherwise it should fall further.

