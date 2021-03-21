Cotton weekly forecast: An uptrend will start when the market rises above resistance level 85.40

This/Next week forecast (March 22 – 26, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 85.40, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 88.40 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 94.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 82.70, which will be followed by moving down to support level 78.50.

Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 78.

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 94, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 105.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 94, which will be followed by reaching support level 78.5 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 67.

