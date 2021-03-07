This/Next Week Forecast (March 8 – 12, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 87.11, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 94.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue in case the market drops below support level 85, which will be followed by reaching support level 78.50.

Previous week forecast

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 78.

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 94, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 105.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 94, which will be followed by reaching support level 78.5 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 67.

Previous month forecast