Thursday Forecast

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 87.11, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 90.75.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 87.11, which will be followed by moving down to support level 83.75.

Cotton

This/Next Week Forecast (March 1 – 5, 2021)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 90.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 94.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 90.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 85 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 78.5.

Cotton

Previous week forecast

Cotton

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand showing fair price on the level 78.

Cotton

Monthly forecast, March 2021

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 94, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 105.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 94, which will be followed by reaching support level 78.5 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 67.

Cotton

Previous month forecast

Cotton

