Supply chain pressures are expected to remain elevated at least until H2 22. As cost-push inflation is still working its way through the pricing chain, we expect non-energy industrial goods (NEIG) inflation to remain elevated this year, but start to ease in 2023.

We revise our 2022 forecast for HICP and core inflation to 4.7% and 2.4%, respectively, due to higher commodity and goods price inflation.

There is no time like the present…

The euro area recovery from the pandemic has been accompanied by protracted supply chain bottlenecks that have stifled activity, especially in the manufacturing sector. After supplier delivery times lengthened to unprecedented levels during 2021, there have been tentative signs of easing supply chain stress of late. However, signals remain somewhat mixed: a decomposition of bottlenecks by the ECB suggests that the late improvement in supplier delivery times has been driven more by receding demand rather than easing supply strains and according to the New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressures Index any meaningful easing of bottlenecks has yet to materialize. According to anecdotal evidence from non-financial companies, supply chain pressures are expected to remain elevated at least until H2 22, as port congestion and lack of warehouse/transport capacity have not seen any material improvements yet.

… to hike prices…

Cost-push inflation (i.e. higher input costs working their way through the pricing chain and being passed on to consumers) has become increasingly visible in the marked turnaround in goods price inflation, especially for durable goods. Supply bottlenecks contributed about 20-50 basis points to non-energy industrial goods (NEIG) inflation in 2021 according to ECB calculations. Menu cost adjustments, i.e. companies waiting for the turn of the year to adjust their prices upward played an important role in the January HICP inflation surprise. Both non-durable and durable goods saw a noticeable pick up in m/m price increases compared to historical averages and less pronounced winter sales also supported inflation in clothing and footwear items.

Given that PPI for core consumer goods has yet to peak and a pass-through lag of six to nine months to consumer prices, we expect NEIG inflation to remain elevated for most of 2022, averaging 2.6%. The demand environment for passing on higher raw material and energy costs to consumers remains unusually favorable and companies are reacting to this by adjusting prices more frequently than in the past to avoid margin squeezes. This leaves upside risks in our view, especially for non-durable goods prices, which have seen a broad-based rise across categories. Further price hikes could also be in store for semi-durable goods (i.e. clothing and footwear), as suggested by producer price expectations and more limited discounting campaigns. For durable goods prices, selling price expectations by manufacturers suggest inflation rates could be starting to peak in the coming 2-3 months, especially for vehicles and furniture, which have been an important driver for the late increase.

Download The Full Euro Area Research