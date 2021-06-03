The GBP single currency chart has substantial resistance at slightly higher levels. Bank of England’s Bailey is speaking later. Will that be the catalysts for an aggressive move lower?
Looking at counter currencies, the Australian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar has a mild upside bias.
Both GBPAUD and GBPNZD offer bearish Gartley formations. I am looking for limited buying.
