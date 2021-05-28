Stronger risk appetite resulted in an aggressive selloff in JPY yesterday (risk currency). However, single currency charts suggest a possible turnaround.
YEN crosses offer strong correlation and potential topping patterns, as we look for YEN to strengthen.
The trend is you friend until the trend is over!
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.2200, focus on US PCE, budget
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of the European open. The US dollar benefits from firmer Treasury yields on optimism over the spending plan. However, inflation concerns continue to keep investors unnerved. Eurozone sentiment data, US Core PCE awaited.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.4200 amid higher US Treasury yields
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.4200, as the US dollar holds firmer on the session amid higher yields and Biden's spending plan. Concerns about Indian covid variant offset hawkish BOE-speak. Focus shifts to US data.
XAU/USD keeps the red below $1900 ahead of US PCE
Gold price is holding the lower ground near $1890, having tested Thursday’s low of $1888, as the US dollar remains firmer amid higher Treasury yields. Hopes for a bigger-than-expected US stimulus package continue to keep the global stocks in a sweet spot.
Polygon bulls rest, but prepare for 50% advance
MATIC price shows the exhaustion of bullish momentum after a massive ‘up only’ rally since hitting a local bottom on May 23. Now, Polygon is likely to retrace to stable support levels before kick-starting another leg up.
US PCE inflation preview: Key asset to watch – Gold
Annual Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 2.9% in April. Investors will keep a close eye on US Treasury bond yields. Gold looks vulnerable to a deep correction on a strong PCE print.